Murugan to participate in dedication of Jaffna Cultural Centre

February 08, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan is visiting Sri Lanka from Thursday to participate in the dedication of Jaffna Cultural Centre.

The centre, constructed with the Government of India’s grant, was conceived as a reconciliation project aimed at expanding cultural infrastructure for the people of the Northern province there. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for the centre in 2015.

The centre included a museum, an auditorium that can seat 600 people, a 11-storey learning tower, and a public square. Mr. Murugan will be visiting various places that emphasised Indian government’s people-centric development partnership in Sri Lanka.

