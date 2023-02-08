HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Murugan to participate in dedication of Jaffna Cultural Centre

February 08, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan is visiting Sri Lanka from Thursday to participate in the dedication of Jaffna Cultural Centre.

The centre, constructed with the Government of India’s grant, was conceived as a reconciliation project aimed at expanding cultural infrastructure for the people of the Northern province there. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for the centre in 2015.

The centre included a museum, an auditorium that can seat 600 people, a 11-storey learning tower, and a public square. Mr. Murugan will be visiting various places that emphasised Indian government’s people-centric development partnership in Sri Lanka.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.