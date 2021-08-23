Murugan takes a jibe at DMK over poll promise

It is yet to provide ₹1,000 per month to woman heads of families: Minister

Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan on Sunday took a dig at the DMK government for not fulfilling its poll promise of providing ₹1,000 per month to woman heads of families.

“More than three months have passed since they came to power, but they have not fulfilled the promise. The BJP is not like that,” he said at the party’s State headquarters, Kamalalayam.

Rewards party members

Mr. Murugan presented multi-utility vehicles to four district presidents who ensured the victory of the party’s candidates in the Assembly poll. Ahead of the polls, Mr. Murugan, who was then the BJP State president, announced that he will present multi-utility vehicles to district presidents who worked hard for the victory of the party’s candidates.

The BJP fielded candidates in 20 constituencies as part of the AIADMK alliance. It won four Assembly seats — Nagercoil, Coimbatore (South), Modakurichi and Tirunelveli. Both Mr. Murugan and BJP State president K. Annamalai assured the cadre of more rewards for their hard work.