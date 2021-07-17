Murugan reviews functioning of I&B Ministry with officials

CHENNAI

17 July 2021 00:51 IST

Officials told to publicise the Centre’s welfare schemes

Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy L. Murugan on Friday urged all media divisions under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to publicise the details about the various people welfare schemes being implemented by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Interacting with senior officials of the Union Ministry of Information & Broadcasting during his first visit to Chennai since taking over as the Union Minister of State, Mr. Murugan said even as various sectors were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, officials of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting should make use of social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and Instagram and take details about the benefits of government’s schemes, including the free 5 kg rice/wheat scheme under the PMGKAY, to the people.

Mr. Murugan said information about the efforts being made by the Union government to provide free vaccines to all and to improve medical infrastructure in the country should reach the people.

He said All India Radio and Doordarshan Podhigai should air people-oriented news. “Stories of beneficiaries, including farmers and COVID-affected people who received money through direct benefit transfer schemes, should be aired on the electronic media of the Central government,” Mr. Murugan instructed officials.

The Publication Division under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting should release books on the history and tradition of Tamil Nadu and on Tamil language, he said. The Minister also reviewed in detail the functioning of various media units under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. Press Information Bureau, Chennai, Additional Director General M. Annadurai, Director Gurubabu Balaraman, Regional Outreach Bureau Director J. Kamaraj and senior officials of the All India Radio and Doordarshan Podhigai were present.