Murugan meets CM

BJP State president L. Murugan called on Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the latter’s official residence on Monday requesting him to allow public installation and immersion of idols on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi.
The government had imposed restrictions on the festivities this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We sought permission to celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi in public. We have given an assurance to the Chief Minister that we will abide by the government regulations (on physical distancing),” Mr. Murugan told reporters after the meeting.
He claimed Mr. Palaniswami assured him that he would consult the officials and take a decision. Mr. Murugan said there was no political discussion at the meeting, and there was a lot of time for such discussions.
While the Hindu Munnani has said that it would publicly celebrate the festival across the State, the BJP has been pushing the government to allow the celebrations. Mr. Murugan had earlier claimed the government was placing obstacles to celebrating a God known to remove obstacles.
