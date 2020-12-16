Murugan: false propaganda on farm laws has failed

BJP State president L. Murugan on Tuesday said “false propaganda” by the DMK, the Left and the Congress had failed, and farmers in Tamil Nadu had given their full support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“The farmers have not fallen to the false propaganda, and Tamil Nadu farmers have given their full support to Mr. Modi. That is why the bandh call given by them failed in Tamil Nadu,” he said in Salem.. He said DMK functionaries forcefully shut shops in several areas during the Bharath bandh, and it showed their failure.
The BJP will conduct 1,000 meetings in the State, between December 16 and 21, under Vivasayigalin Nanban Modi, to explain to the farmers the benefits of the farm laws. He added that Union Ministers were expected to participate. The BJP is ready for the Assembly election, and plans will ould be prepared as per directions from the party’s Central leadership, Mr. Murugan said. As part of preparations for the Assembly election, the party has formed 25-member booth committees, he said.
C.T. Ravi, State in-charge and national general secretary, said the Opposition was supporting middlemen, and that it had misguided people. Mr. Ravi said compared to previous schemes, Tamil Nadu had now received funds to the tune of ₹5.10 lakh crores.
On opposition to issues like the Salem-Chennai green corridor project, CAA and NEET in the State, he said compared to earlier, Tamil Nadu students had now gained more seats in medical colleges through NEET.
