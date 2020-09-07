Murugan demands probe into PM-Kisan bogus beneficiaries’ scam

BJP State president L. Murugan on Sunday urged the Tamil Nadu government to form a special investigation team to probe the alleged irregularities in the addition of ineligible beneficiaries under the PM-Kisan scheme.

Mr. Murugan said the party would give a memorandum to all Collectors in the State on Monday seeking action against those who included ineligible persons as beneficiaries under the scheme and ensure that only farmers get ₹6,000 per year from the Central government.

“The State government should very clearly ascertain those who are eligible for getting the benefits under the scheme and identify whether the farmers are receiving it or such bogus beneficiaries have been added in various places in this scam,” Mr. Murugan said.

He demanded that whoever has been involved in this scam must be identified and the government ensure that this doesn’t happen in the future.

He said 30,000- 40,000 bogus beneficiaries had been added to the scheme in districts like Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Karur and Coimbatore.