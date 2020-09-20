Murugan booked for taking out procession without permission

The Mambalam police has booked a case against Bharatiya Janata Party State president L.Murugan for taking out a procession in a chariot in violation of prohibitory and regulatory orders.
The City police has been issuing orders every fortnight regulating/prohibiting assemblies, processions, fasts, demonstrations, human chain and meetings within the city. It has also issued orders under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code prohibiting gathering of more than five people in public places.
On Thursday, the State unit of the BJP celebrated the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at party headquarters here.
Mr. Murugan and others went in procession on a chariot to the party office.
Case has also been booked against party general secretary Karu Nagarajan, vice-president M.N. Rajan, media coordinator A.N.S.Prasad and others for causing obstruction to free flow of traffic and inconvenience to the people.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath