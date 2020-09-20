Murugan booked for taking out procession without permission

State BJP president, party members were celebrating PM’s birthday

The Mambalam police has booked a case against Bharatiya Janata Party State president L.Murugan for taking out a procession in a chariot in violation of prohibitory and regulatory orders.

The City police has been issuing orders every fortnight regulating/prohibiting assemblies, processions, fasts, demonstrations, human chain and meetings within the city. It has also issued orders under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code prohibiting gathering of more than five people in public places.

On Thursday, the State unit of the BJP celebrated the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at party headquarters here.

Mr. Murugan and others went in procession on a chariot to the party office.

Case has also been booked against party general secretary Karu Nagarajan, vice-president M.N. Rajan, media coordinator A.N.S.Prasad and others for causing obstruction to free flow of traffic and inconvenience to the people.