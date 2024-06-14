Murugan assures to function as bridge between Union government and T.N.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan on Friday vowed to function as a bridge between the Centre and Tamil Nadu to bring welfare measures to the State.

Speaking to media persons at the Chennai airport, Mr. Murugan said the Union government had sanctioned ₹11 lakh crore to Tamil Nadu in the last 10 years in the form of development projects. “I have been given the opportunity by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leaders to represent Tamil Nadu in the Union government for the second time. I will function as a bridge between the Union government and the State to bring welfare measures and schemes to Tamil Nadu.”

The Union Council of Ministers would function with a vision to make India a developed nation by 2047, he added.