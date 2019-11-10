Murugan and Nalini meet in Vellore prison

After a gap of more than a month, life convicts in theRajiv Gandhi assassination case, Murugan alias Sriharan and his wife Nalini, met inside the women’s prison in Vellore on Saturday.

Protesting police action

The couple were on a fast protesting police action against Murugan.

The police has recovered a mobile phone with sim card and data card from Murugan’s prison cell on October 18. A case was registered against him in this connection. All privileges such as meeting his wife inside the prison were cancelled.

Claiming the device was planted, Murugan demanded a probe and started a hunger strike inside the prison. Following him, Nalini also started the fast.

Because of the several rounds of persuasion and Murugan’s deteriorating health, both dropped their protests.

On Friday, he was taken to the women prison around 8.45 a.m. and the couple met for about an hour.