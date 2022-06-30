Murmu a tiger in a circus, says Thirumavalavan

Viduthulai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol. Thirumavalavan on Thursday justified not supporting the NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, who belonged to the Scheduled Tribe, and his backing for the Opposition’s nominee Yashwant Sinha, a Brahmin, saying she was being controlled by others.

“They ask me how I can support a Brahmin and not a Tribal Droupadi Murmu for [the post of] President. But who is controlling the presidential candidate Droupadi? There is difference between a parrot in a forest and a parrot owned by an astrologer. She could be a Tribal woman but she would sign where she is asked to sign. She is not a tiger in the wild but a tiger in a circus. VCK’s politics is not centred on caste identities but centred on ideology,” he contended.