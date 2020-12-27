Murky turn in Navakkarai robbery case as police seize ₹ 90 lakhs from car

Coimbatore

The Navakkarai robbery case took a murky turn on Sunday as the Coimbatore district police said that cash worth ₹ 90 lakh, which is suspected to be hawala money, was recovered from the car involved in this case.

At around 4 a.m. on Friday, a gang waylaid a car at Navakkarai, attacked a real estate businessman from Kerala named Abdul Salam (50) and drove off. Salam initally claimed to the police that the car contained a bag with cash worth ₹ 27.5 lakh. On Saturday at around 1 a.m., the police found the vehicle abandoned at Madhampatty.

Police said the car was brought to the premises of the K.G. Chavadi police station subsequently. On Saturday evening, as the police examined the car, they found bundles of cash inside two hidden compartments. The police personnel recovered ₹ 60 lakh from a compartment in the car’s rear and ₹ 30 lakh inside the backrest of the car’s rear seat.

Moreover, additional hidden compartments were also found in the front seats and the car doors, which were found to be empty. The police suspect that more cash might have been stored in these compartments, which was stolen by the gang that stole the car on Friday, according to the sources.

Superintendent of Police Ara Arularasu said on Sunday that the Coimbatore district police informed the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate regarding this suspected hawala cash seizure. “As there are no claimants, we will hand over the cash at Madukkarai Judicial Magistrate Court on Monday and send a report,” he said.

Two police teams went to Kerala on Sunday to conduct inquiries with Salam and another businessman named Mohammad Ali regarding the seized cash. The two men provided contradictory information to the police during the preliminary inquiry, he said. The third police team is reviewing the CCTV camera footages to identify the gang members, Mr. Arularasu said.