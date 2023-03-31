Murders on the rise, law and order situation in T.N. in a shambles: AIADMK MP C.Ve. Shanmugam

March 31, 2023 01:48 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP C.Ve. Shanmugam, on Friday, said that the law and order situation in the State was in a shambles, and heinous crimes including, murders were on the rise.

Speaking to reporters after handing over a cheque of ₹1 lakh on behalf of the AIADMK to the next of kin of a store employee who was murdered in broad daylight in Villupuram on Wednesday, Mr. Shanmugam said that law and order under the 10-year rule of the AIADMK government, was better than it is now, under the present regime.

Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami had raised the deteriorating law and order situation in Tamil Nadu both inside and outside the Legislative Assembly on several occasions. However, the State government has remained indifferent and has failed to act, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to the murder of Ibrahim, a store employee, he said that Villupuram has seen an increase in heinous crimes and crimes against women, after the DMK government came to power. He faulted the government for “allowing the availability of ganja unhindered” which was the main reason for the rise in crimes, he claimed. Ganja chocolates were freely available for sale across the State and this was the only achievement of the DMK government, he charged.

Alleging that the police were trying to cover up the real motive behind the Villupuram murder, he said the accused were involved in a few other incidents of assault on the same day. “We are not accusing the Police Department of anything. They are hard workers, but their hands are tied,” he said.

Traders should feel secure, and the activities of rowdy elements whether they belonged to the DMK or any other party should be dealt with by the police with an iron hand, he said.