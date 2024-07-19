Murders on the rise in Tamil Nadu, says Palaniswami

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday claimed that the real culprits behind a number of murders that took place in the State after the DMK came to power in May 2021 had not been found.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This has led to several doubts,” Mr. Palaniswami said in a statement. Referring to reports on the month-wise breakdown of murders this year, especially in Chennai, Madurai, Thoothukudi and Virudhunagar, he claimed that of late, the entire State had become a “killing field”.

Instead of acting in an “arrogant manner”, the DMK regime should take steps on a war footing to protect the people of the State from murderers, he said.

In a separate statement, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran announced that a meeting of his party’s district secretaries and headquarters office-bearers would take place in Theni on July 24.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.