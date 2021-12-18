Murders cause concern, says Anbumani

CHENNAI

18 December 2021 00:46 IST

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday expressed concern over the recent murders of girls near Kodaikkanal and Coimbatore district.

He said the accused in the first case was yet to be arrested. In a statement, Mr. Anbumani alleged that the Coimbatore police did not act on the complaint the girl’s mother lodged when she was missing.

He added that the increase in crimes against girl children should be stopped, and the police should ensure the perpetrators get the maximum punishment.

Advertising

Advertising