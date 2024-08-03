Murders become common in DMK’s rule: BJP Tamil Nadu chief Annamalai

BJP State president K. Annamalai on August 3 alleged that the murders have become common in Tamil Nadu since the DMK came to power.

In a social media post, Mr. Annamalai expressed shock over the murder of Udhayakumar, an advocate, in Coimbatore on August 2.

“Murders have become common in Tamil Nadu since DMK came to power. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who promised to maintain law and order in the State, doesn’t seem to have taken any steps. On the contrary, some Ministers are speaking in such a way to normalise these murders, which is unacceptable.”

“It is worrisome that the lives of politicians, advocates and common people in Tamil Nadu are under threat. Rather than maintaining law and order, the police is being used only to target those who criticise the DMK government on social media platforms,” he added.

