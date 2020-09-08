Tamil Nadu

Murder of govt. staff sparks protest in Puducherry

A section of residents belonging to Vazhakulam in Puducherry on Tuesday staged a road roko on S.V Patel Salai demanding the arrest of culprits involved in the murder of a government employee.

S. Ganeshan, an employee of Khadi Board, was hacked to death by a gang while he was returning home after attending a funeral at Vazhakulam on Monday.

The protesters blocked the road for a few minutes when his body was brought from the mortuary for cremation. They dispersed only after Muthialpet police informed them that a case was registered against four people in connection with the murder.

