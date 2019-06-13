Murder of DYFI activist triggers tension in Tirunelveli

Tension prevailed at Karaiyiruppu near Thatchanallur on the city outskirts after a Scheduled Caste youth who was the district treasurer of the Democratic Youth Federation of India, was hacked to death by a gang belonging to another caste on Wednesday night.

Tension escalated after relatives of the deceased blocked the busy Madurai Road, demanding the immediate arrest of the assailants. The agitators withdrew the ‘road roko’ around 2.30 a.m. and allowed the police to send the body to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem after the law-enforcers assured them that the real culprits would be arrested at the earliest.

Police said Mr. Ashok, 23, of RSA Nagar in Karaiyiruppu under Thatchnallur police station limits was hacked to death by a gang when he was walking home around 10.45 p.m. from the Kombu Madasamy bus-stop from the tyre manufacturing unit at Gangaikondan Industrial Promotion Centre where he was working. The gang threw the body on the nearby railway track.

On hearing noises, the residents came out and saw the injured body lying on the railway track, and immediately resorted to a protest. As the relatives of the deceased blocked vehicular traffic on the busy Tirunelveli–Madurai Highway near Thatchanallur, Tirunelveli City Police Commissioner N. Bhaskaran and Tirunelveli tahsildar Subramanian arrived at the spot to hold talks with the crowd.

Though Mr. Bhaskaran informed the protesters that four police special teams had been formed to arrest the real culprits at the earliest, the agitators were not pacified. They verbally abused media cameramen covering the incident. The reconciliatory talks finally succeeded at 2.30 a.m. and the protest was withdrawn

The protesters said Mr. Ashok’s mother Aavudaiyammal was assaulted by a few youth belonging to an intermediate caste two weeks ago when she and her son were returning home in a bike with a bundle of grass. As the grass bundle accidentally hit three intermediate caste youth walking along the road, there was an altercation in which the mother was assaulted. Following the incident, though Mr. Ashok wanted a case to be filed under the SC/ST Act, the Thatchanallur police registered a case under other Sections. “If the police had registered the case as insisted by him and arrested the culprits, Ashok’s murder could have been averted,” the protesters said, demanding action against the policemen, “who failed in their duty”.

Following the murder, policemen have been deployed at RSA Nagar, Karaiyiruppu and Thatchanallur.

Police sources said four youth in their early twenties had orchestrated the murder. “However, the relatives of the deceased have given a long list of names and are exerting pressure on us to cite these persons also as accused in this case. Anyway, only the real culprits alone will be booked while the innocents will be spared,” a senior police officer here said.