Murder gets human sacrifice colour

PUDUKOTTAI

03 June 2020 00:43 IST

Victim’s father, relative arrested

In a suspected case of human sacrifice, a man, who allegedly murdered his minor daughter on the advice of a woman soothsayer near Gandharvakottai recently, was arrested by the Pudukottai police on Monday.

Special police teams arrested the 13-year-old victim’s father K. Panneer, 41, and his relative P. Kumar, 32. The soothsayer, S. Vasanthi, Panneer’s second wife Mookayee (who has died since), and another woman M. Murugayee have also been arraigned in the murder case.

The girl was found lying unconscious inside a eucalyptus grove by her mother last month and taken to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, where she died. The Gandharvakottai police which initially registered an attempt to murder case on a complaint from Paneer’s first wife Indira, subsequently altered it to a murder case. Eight special police teams were constituted by the Superintendent of Police P.Ve. Arun Sakthi Kumar to probe the murder.

Mr. Kumar told journalists that Panneer had two wives — Indira with whom he had three daughters and a son and Mookayee, who had two daughters.

Panneer and Mookayee knew Vasanthi of Pudukottai for over four years and consulted her to tide over their family problems. Vasanthi had allegedly advised Panneer that if he offered, in human sacrifice, any of his children, he would become wealthy and be rid of all problems.

“Believing her, on May 17 night, the five accused conducted a pooja. The following day, when the girl went to fetch water, Panneer allegedly strangulated his daughter, aided by Kumar and Mookayee,” the SP said.

Assuming that the girl was dead, they left her and later tried to make it appear to be a case of sexual assault. However, sensing that his game was up, Kumar surrendered before a Village Administrative Officer on Monday. A confession statement was obtained from him. Subsequently, Paneer was arrested and his confession was also obtained, the SP said. Meanwhile, Mookayee died on May 30, during the course of investigation due to ailments. The soothsayer and Murugayee would be arrested soon, the SP said. Panneer and Kumar were remanded on Tuesday.