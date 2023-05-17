Murder case registered in spurious liquor deaths; Governor seeks report

May 17, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu police have altered the cases relating to the deaths of 22 persons due to consumption of spurious liquor to that of murder (Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code) against 13 accused persons.

Meanwhile, Governor R.N. Ravi sought a detailed report from Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu on the twin liquor tragedies in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts. According to official sources, the Governor wanted to know the cause of deaths, action taken by the government and the forensic report of the seized samples (of spurious liquor).

If it was not illicit arrack that led to the deaths of the victims, the Governor sought to know how over 1,000 persons were arrested across Tamil Nadu in connection with illicit arrack cases, immediately after the tragedy.

The query from Raj Bhavan comes after the Tamil Nadu police claimed that the spurious liquor tragedy had nothing to do with brewing of illicit arrack and the victims had consumed methanol sourced from a chemical factory in Chennai and supplied in sachets to them by local-sellers, the sources said.

Soon after the deaths were reported in Marakkanam (Villupuram) and Chithanur (Chengalpattu), the Prohibition Enforcement Wing personnel and local police launched a drive against illicit arrack in all cities/districts. Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu had said that 1,842 cases had been registered, 1,558 persons arrested, and 19,028 litres of illicit arrack seized.

Murder case

On Wednesday, the DGP said the Marakkanam and Chithamur police had altered the cases relating to the deaths of 22 persons to that of murder (Section 302 of IPC) against 13 accused persons. Confirming the arrest of Ilaya Nambi, owner of Jayasakthi Private Limited, he said the accused who owned the chemical unit faced losses during the COVID-19 pandemic and shut down operations. He sold 1,200 litres of methanol, stored in six barrels, to Barakathullah, alias Raja, and Elumalai for ₹66,000.

Investigation revealed that the deaths of 22 persons in the two districts were caused due to the consumption of this chemical supplied to the black market by Ilaya Nambi. Of the 1,200 litres of the methanol or poisonous arrack, 5 litres were sold in Marakkanam and three in Chithamur. The remaining 1,192 litres were seized within 48 hours.

Transporter held

Among those arrested was Viji, alias Vilambur Viji, a BJP functionary, on charges of transporting the methanol from the chemical unit in Chennai to Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts. Senior police officers and experts inspected 11 methanol manufacturing units and 71 factories using the chemical for various purposes across the State, and analysed the stock position.