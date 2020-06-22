Murder case in Theni: police arrest accused, recover cash

Four special teams of the Theni police together solved a murder case and recovered cash amounting to ₹22 lakh, which was allegedly stolen from a victim, and the key accused was arrested, said Superintendent of Police Sai Saran Tejaswi, on Monday.
Two days ago, the police received a complaint that Arunkumar (34) son of Alagarsami of Penniquick Nagar here, who was working as a marketing manager with a private automobile showroom in Allinagaram, was missing. He had last left his office in the forenoon, three days ago, to go to the bank to withdraw ₹22 lakh in cash on instructions from his employer.
Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Tejaswi said that Arunkumar was found dead on the Theni-Periakulam highway and according to the initial inquiry, the cash was missing. There was absolutely no clue, as the body was lying on the highway and his phone was found near his two-wheeler. Tracking the calls received and made from the victim’s mobile phone, the police teams zeroed in on the suspects.
As many as 20 people were grilled in the last 48 hours and finally, the police obtained clinching evidence of some known people's hand behind the heinous crime, the SP said and added that the accused who was caught, confessed to having the cash, which has been fully recovered.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath