Murder case in Theni: police arrest accused, recover cash

Four special teams of the Theni police together solved a murder case and recovered cash amounting to ₹22 lakh, which was allegedly stolen from a victim, and the key accused was arrested, said Superintendent of Police Sai Saran Tejaswi, on Monday.

Two days ago, the police received a complaint that Arunkumar (34) son of Alagarsami of Penniquick Nagar here, who was working as a marketing manager with a private automobile showroom in Allinagaram, was missing. He had last left his office in the forenoon, three days ago, to go to the bank to withdraw ₹22 lakh in cash on instructions from his employer.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Tejaswi said that Arunkumar was found dead on the Theni-Periakulam highway and according to the initial inquiry, the cash was missing. There was absolutely no clue, as the body was lying on the highway and his phone was found near his two-wheeler. Tracking the calls received and made from the victim’s mobile phone, the police teams zeroed in on the suspects.

As many as 20 people were grilled in the last 48 hours and finally, the police obtained clinching evidence of some known people's hand behind the heinous crime, the SP said and added that the accused who was caught, confessed to having the cash, which has been fully recovered.