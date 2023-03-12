ADVERTISEMENT

Murder case accused shot in leg in Thanjavur after he attacked Special Sub Inspector of Tiruvarur

March 12, 2023 01:28 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST - THANJAVUR 

A special team had apprehended accused Praveen in connection with a murder of a notorious gangster when he attacked an SSI

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A murder case accused Praveen was shot at on the leg by an Inspector of a special team after he allegedly attacked a Special Sub Inspector with a sharp weapon in his possession in Thanjavur district on Saturday night, March 11, 2023.

The incident occurred near a lighthouse at Manora close to Sethubavachatram when the special team of the Tiruvarur district police apprehended Praveen in connection with the murder of a notorious gangster Poovanur Rajkumar in Koradachery police station limits in Tiruvarur district on Friday. 

Three special teams were constituted by the Tiruvarur district police to probe the murder of Rajkumar and apprehend six suspects on Saturday and produced them before the jurisdictional magistrate for remand, said the Superintendent of Police, Tiruvarur T.P. Suresh Kumar. 

One of the special teams headed by Inspector Rajesh was on its way to Thanjavur district on information to apprehend Praveen, an absconding accused in the case.

The team spotted Praveen near the lighthouse close to Sethubavachatram. Police sources said Special Sub Inspector Ilango caught Praveen when he allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon in his possession. 

Inspector Rajesh immediately pulled out his service pistol and shot at Praveen on his leg as an act of self defence, to save the Special Sub Inspector, said Mr. Suresh Kumar.

The injured Special Sub Inspector and Praveen were taken to the Government Hospital at Pattukottai. Praveen was subsequently shifted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. 

Mr. Suresh Kumar said there were previous cases against Praveen — one for assaulting a Special Sub Inspector in Tiruvarur district earlier and another in connection with robbery.

