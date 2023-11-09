Murder accused, who had jumped bail, nabbed after nine years

November 09, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Cuddalore New Town police arrested a 38-year-old murder accused, who had been absconding for nearly nine years.

According to the police, Arularasu, 48, a hotelier in Pudupalayam near Cuddalore, was murdered in 2014. The New Town Police registered a case, arrested Ganesh, of Devanampattinam, for his alleged involvement in the crime, and remanded him in judicial custody.

However, police said that Ganesh went into hiding a few months later after being released on bail. Following this, a non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued against Ganesh. Cuddalore Superintendent of Police R. Rajaram constituted a special team to trace him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a tip-off, the police nabbed Ganesh in Nagari, in Andhra Pradesh. He was produced before a local court and remanded in custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.