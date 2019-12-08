Murder accused surrenders

A man who was absconding after he was charged in a murder case, surrendered before the Judicial Magistrate Court here on Friday.

It was said that P. Govindaraj, a resident of Alangayam and his three accomplices allegedly murdered S. Manimaran of Vaniyambadi on June 10.There was a land dispute brewing between the two, which resulted in the murder of Manimaran.When he was on his way to local courtto attend court proceedings, the four member ganghacked him to death.

Vaniyambadi taluk police registered a case and arrested the three accomplices Prabakaran, Parthiban and Shaktivel while Govindaraj went absconding. In these circumstances Govindaraj surrendered before the court.