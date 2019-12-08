Tamil Nadu

Murder accused surrenders

more-in

A man who was absconding after he was charged in a murder case, surrendered before the Judicial Magistrate Court here on Friday.

It was said that P. Govindaraj, a resident of Alangayam and his three accomplices allegedly murdered S. Manimaran of Vaniyambadi on June 10.There was a land dispute brewing between the two, which resulted in the murder of Manimaran.When he was on his way to local courtto attend court proceedings, the four member ganghacked him to death.

Vaniyambadi taluk police registered a case and arrested the three accomplices Prabakaran, Parthiban and Shaktivel while Govindaraj went absconding. In these circumstances Govindaraj surrendered before the court.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 8, 2019 12:27:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/murder-accused-surrenders/article30233539.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY