Murasoli Trust files defamation case against Ramadoss, BJP State secretary

The Murasoli Trust on Monday filed defamation complaints against PMK founder S. Ramadoss and BJP State secretary R. Srinivasan for alleging that the office of DMK mouthpiece Murasoli was situated on panchami land.

On behalf of Murasoli Trust, R.S. Bharathi, a trustee and a Rajya Sabha member from the DMK, filed the complaints before a metropolitan magistrate court in the Egmore court complex. He was accompanied by senior advocates R. Shanmugasundram and N.R. Elango.

The complainant said while Dr. Ramadoss had raised the issue in a series of tweets on multiple occasions, Mr. Srinivasan had filed a complaint with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, seeking the retrieval of the land, and even made a Facebook post on the issue.

“It is clear that the political leaders have been seeking political mileage and their ulterior motive was apparent from the statements,” the complainant said. The reputation of the Murasoli Trust had been degraded, tarnished and smeared due to their actions, Mr. Bharathi said.