Murasoli slams Governor on NEET Bill

‘He is not performing his duty, and is playing politics’

Murasoli, the official organ of the ruling DMK, has hit out at Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi over his inaction on the anti-NEET Bill passed by the Assembly for the second time.

The editorial titled, Ayya! Thaangal janaadipathi alla (Sir, you are not the President), published on Saturday, reminded the Governor that his duty was to send the Bill for the President’s assent. He was not performing his duty, and was playing politics, it alleged.

It wondered whether the Governor had decided to take over the leadership of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit himself and erase its limited vote share. It also alleged that the Governor was misguided by some.

The editorial recalled the Chief Minister’s two meetings with the Governor and his plea for exempting Tamil Nadu from NEET at his meetings with the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister. The Governor had taken a stand that there was no timeframe for deciding on the Bill. “It is dangerous. Why can’t the Governor fix a timeframe by himself,” it asked.

The piece also pointed out that unfortunately those who had framed the constitutional laws had not foreseen such a situation. “They just framed the laws and did not think about the violations that would occur. The consequences are being faced by us and other States,” it said.

It pointed out that NEET exemption was one of the DMK’s poll promises and highlighted the measures taken by the Chief Minister towards fulfilling it, besides the negative aspects of NEET. “Justice delayed is justice denied. The Governor should be aware of it and understand it,” the editorial concluded.