Murasoli case: next hearing on January 7

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes’ next hearing on the Murasoli land issue will take place on January 7, 2020 in Delhi. The Commission is hearing a complaint from BJP State secretary R. Srinivasan, who has claimed that the Chennai office of the DMK mouthpiece is located on panchami land.

The NCSC has ‘requested’ DMK president M.K. Stalin, in his capacity as managing trustee of the Murasoli Trust, to appear before it.

The Commission held its previous hearing on November 19 in Chennai, when DMK leader R.S. Bharathi, also a trustee, represented the Murasoli Trust. It is understood that he will represent the Trust at the next hearing. Mr. Bharathi said a section of the media was seeking to deflect focus from the issue by claiming with “ulterior political motives” that a fresh notice had been sent to Mr. Stalin. He recalled that the DMK had issued a defamation notice to the complainant in the case.