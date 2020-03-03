Muralidhar Rao meets CM to discuss issues

BJP national general secretary P. Muralidhar Rao called on Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at his residence on Monday.

Following the meeting, Mr. Rao told The Hindu that he met the CM to discuss certain issues informally. He said this was the first time in the history of Tamil Nadu that 11 medical colleges had been sanctioned in a short period of time, and that was the main subject of discussion.

“He was thanking the Central government, and I was sharing a lot of information informally about the medical colleges,” Mr. Rao said.

When asked if the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was discussed, he said, “What is there to discuss? On CAA, there is nothing for the State government to do, nothing to Tamil Nadu Muslims, Hindus and all...”

Mr. Rao said he visited Kanniyakumari on Sunday and that the BJP was aggressively campaigning for CAA. “We have openly challenged [DMK leader] Stalin and his allies — if there is anything against Tamil Nadu Muslims [in CAA], you come out and prove [it],” he said.