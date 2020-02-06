BJP challenges Stalin to debate on CAA

BJP national general secretary P. Muralidhar Rao on Thursday challenged DMK president M.K. Stalin to a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).​

Addressing mediapersons in Coimbatore, he said that the debate could take place “in any village” of Mr. Stalin’s choice “in the next 20 days.” ​

“We are going to challenge DMK in every village,” he asserted. Claiming that no Indian Muslims would be affected by the contentious Act, Mr. Rao urged Mr. Stalin to explain the reasons the DMK is opposing the CAA. He accused the DMK of “demanding citizenship” for the Muslims of Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Rohingyas of Myanmar.​

Mr. Rao said that the BJP would conduct conferences, public meetings and door-to-door campaigns in support of CAA in Tamil Nadu. He also welcomed those who have recently supported the CAA, including actor Rajinikanth.​

Mr. Rao also welcomed the setting up of an autonomous trust, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, which was announced on Wednesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Mr. Rao questioned the DMK as to why the party has not welcomed the construction of Ram temple yet.​

He dismissed allegations of a rift in the AIADMK-BJP alliance in the State. The new BJP president for Tamil Nadu will be announced after the Delhi elections, Mr. Rao added.​

Senior BJP leaders Pon. Radhakrishnan and C.P. Radhakrishnan were present.​

