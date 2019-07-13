Murali Nada Lahari Award for SPB

The Dr. M. Balamuralikrishna National Award for Artistic Excellence, Murali Nada Lahari, was conferred upon playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam on Friday.

The award was presented as part of the Balamurali Nada Mahotsav 2019 held by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and M. Balamuralikrishna Memorial Trust on Carnatic singer’s birthday.

Mr. Balasubrahmanyam recalled his days with Balamuralikrishna and the latter’s sense of humility. He said that the first time he heard him was when his song Pibare Ramarasam aired on All India Radio. “He considered me as his son. I don’t know why he was so fond of me,” he said.

He said all his music directors are his teachers. “You should be a student always. I even learn from small children,” added Mr. Balasubrahmanyam.

Veteran playback singer P. Susheela appreciated the hard work put forth by Mr. Balasubrahmanyam. “He stole the hearts of everyone with his songs,” she said. Carnatic musician T.V. Gopalakrishnan, film and theatre personality Y.Gee. Mahendra, retired DGP K.V.S Gopalakrishnan and K.N. Ramaswamy, director, Bhavan’s Chennai Kendra spoke. K. Krishnakumar and Binni Krishnakumar and their disciples rendered the Balamurali Pancharatnam at the beginning of the programme.