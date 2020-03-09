Munusamy, Thambi Durai, Vasan are AIADMK Rajya Sabha candidates

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Monday named senior leaders K.P. Munusamy and M. Thambi Durai and G.K. Vasan (leader of ally Tamil Maanila Congress) as its candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled on March 26.
An official release jointly issued by AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday noon named them as party's candidates.
While Mr. Munusamy is AIADMK's deputy coordinator and former Minister, Mr. Thambi Durai is party's propaganda secretary and former Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha.
Mr. Vasan, founder of Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) was Union Shipping Minister in the UPA regime before he quit the party and floated his own party. TMC is an ally of the AIADMK along with the BJP.
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has already named three candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls.
