Tamil Nadu

Munnar landslide: T.N. assures Kerala of assistance in relief operations

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami spoke to his Kerala counterpart P. Vijayan over the Munnar landslide and promised to help in rescue operations.

“I spoke to Hon @CMOKerala today morning about the tragic loss of lives and damage caused due to heavy rain and landslides at Munnar. I promised to provide necessary support in rescue and relief operations,” Mr. Palaniswami tweeted.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Kadambur C. Raju said in his tweet that the government was arranging e-passes for the people to visit the district as some of those affected in the landslide hailed from Kayathar in Thoothukudi district.

