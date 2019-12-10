Municipality team raids shops, seizes plastic items

The Puducherry Municipality on Monday seized 50 kg of banned plastic items and imposed a fine of ₹12,000 fine on 20 shopowners on Rangapillai Street

A team of officials, led by Municipality Commissioner S. Sivakumar and Puducherry Pollution Control Committee scientist Xavier Kennedy conducted checks at the shops in a bid to enforce the ban on plastics with a thickness of less than 50 microns.

Owners fined

According to G. Prabhakar, assistant engineer of health wing of the municipality, the searches were conducted based on complaints that some shops were still using the banned product.

The shopowners were let off with a warning that they would be made to pay ₹10,000 as fine if caught for a second time, he said.

The Municipality and the pollution control committee planned to conduct regular raids in commercial areas in the town and also in suburban limits, Mr. Prabhakar added.