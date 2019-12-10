Tamil Nadu

Municipality team raids shops, seizes plastic items

more-in

The Puducherry Municipality on Monday seized 50 kg of banned plastic items and imposed a fine of ₹12,000 fine on 20 shopowners on Rangapillai Street

A team of officials, led by Municipality Commissioner S. Sivakumar and Puducherry Pollution Control Committee scientist Xavier Kennedy conducted checks at the shops in a bid to enforce the ban on plastics with a thickness of less than 50 microns.

Owners fined

According to G. Prabhakar, assistant engineer of health wing of the municipality, the searches were conducted based on complaints that some shops were still using the banned product.

The shopowners were let off with a warning that they would be made to pay ₹10,000 as fine if caught for a second time, he said.

The Municipality and the pollution control committee planned to conduct regular raids in commercial areas in the town and also in suburban limits, Mr. Prabhakar added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
environmental pollution
Puducherry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2019 2:28:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/municipality-team-raids-shops-seizes-plastic-items/article30260892.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY