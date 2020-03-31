Municipal workers disinfect entire Shenbakkam area

Vellore Corporation sanitary workers disinfected many areas of Shenbakkam, which falls under ward 57 on Tuesday. They used fire fighting equipments such as foam dispensers to spray lysol mixed disinfectants to clean up Selliamman Koil Street, Auliya Dargah street in Konavattam, manga mandi (mango market), Veerasami Street, and the EB Office premises.

Another section of workers took the work of cleansing the houses. They went door to door in many areas of Shenbakkam and they sprayed disinfectants on the houses and shops located in small streets, lanes and bylanes.

A few days ago, 12 Members of a religious group who came from different parts of north India were staying in a masjid. Revenue, Public Health and Police officials reached the spot and they were screened by health department officials for virus infection. All of them proved negative after the initial scanning and they informed that they came here for a religious learning process.