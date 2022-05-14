Municipal administration official reviews projects in Tindivanam

Shiv Das Meena inspects micro composting centre at Salavadi

Shiv Das Meena inspects micro composting centre at Salavadi

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Saturday visited Tindivanam to take stock of the progress made in the execution of various projects.

Accompanied by Collector D. Mohan, he inspected the micro composting centre at Salavadi within the jurisdiction of Tindivanam municipality where the collected waste is segregated. He directed the contractor to use the biodegradable waste to generate organic manure for farmers in the district.

He then visited the site where the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) was constructing a sewage treatment plant under a scheme to provide underground sewer services for Theerthakulam in TIndivanam. From the engineers, he learnt about the progress made in giving service connections.

Mr. Meena also inspected the land identified for construction of a municipal bus stand in Tindivanam and directed officials to expedite the work on time.