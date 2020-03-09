Mumbai Police arrests two persons near Ambur for fake currency printing and circulation

TIRUPATTUR

A Mumbai police team which reached Ambur in connection with the printing and circulation of fake notes, arrested two persons from Ayyanur, near Ambur on Monday.

Police gave the names of those arrested as Baskar (43) from Saidapet in Vellore and Saravanan (42) of Ayyanur near Ambur.

A team led by Rajesh Patil from Antop Hill police station Mumbai, sought the help from Ambur Taluk police to nab the others connected in this case. Saravanan and Baskar have confessed to the crime of printing and circulating fake notes in several areas of Vellore district.

The police team seized 1,477 numbers of ₹500 fake currency notes, and 86 numbers of ₹200 currency notes (₹7,55,700) from the premises of Saravanan. Printing machine, papers, and paper cutting machine were seized by the police from the house of Saravanan, one of the accused in this case. They were produced before a court in Ambur and taken to Mumbai.

Crime branch police said that Mumbai police team reached Ambur based on a statement made by one of the accused arrested four days ago in Mumbai. He mentioned the name of Baskar, an ex-prisoner, who was involved in fake currency circulation in Mumbai. It was said that Baskar came into contact with Ibrahim of Mumbai, while he was in Vellore Central Prison.

The duo decided to print and circulate fake currencies in denominations of ₹200 and ₹500 in the house of Saravanan of Ambur. Baskar had already started circulating fake notes in Ambur, Vaniyambadi and Tirupattur and he had circulated a few notes through Ibrahim in Mumbai.

The Mumbai Crime Branch busted a counterfeit currency note racket run by three persons where superior quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) were being printed and circulated by the gang. The gang printed ₹500 counterfeit currency notes and then circulated them in the market by mixing them with the original notes.

The striking feature in the counterfeit notes recovered by the investigating team was the watermark which was similar to those found on the original notes. After checking the notes carefully, it was found that some features were missing and paper used for the notes was different than the ones used for original ones.