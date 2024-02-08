Mumbai police arrests 3 T.N. fishermen who claim to have travelled from Kuwait

February 08, 2024 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - MUMBAI

The Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested three fishermen who were detained a day earlier along with a Kuwaiti fishing vessel.

They were produced before a court, and a case was registered against them under the provisions of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules for not following due procedures while crossing international borders, and entering India without any identity proof.

The trio claimed to have travelled from Kuwait after escaping from their employer who, they said, had taken away their identity documents. Identified as Vijay Vinod Anthony, 29, Nidiso Ditto, 31, and Sahaya Anthony Anish, 29, the fishermen said they hailed from Tamil Nadu. The Colaba police said that since there was a language barrier, the patrol team had informed the Indian Navy Control Room. “Nothing suspicious was found on the boat. The fishermen said that an agent had offered them work in Kuwait two years ago. But when they went there, all their documents were seized by the employer. They were not paid, and not given enough food. They were physically abused. All these circumstances forced them to flee,” the Colaba police said.

To verify their claims, further investigation is being carried out by the intelligence bureau, immigration department and naval department to understand how this security lapse happened.

“We are waiting for the investigation to be completed to understand whether they have actually come from Kuwait or somewhere else. If they have come from Kuwait, we will try to understand the route they took,” said a defence spokesperson.

On Tuesday, they were spotted moving suspiciously along the city’s coast and were intervened by the Yellow Gate police near the Sassoon dock. When asked whether they were interrogated by anybody before entering the borders of India, they denied saying no agency had enquired about them until they reached Mumbai.

This incident has raised questions over the security lapses of Indian Navy, Coast Guard and the Mumbai Police as they are responsible for coastline security. A similar scenario had happened in the year 2008 on November 26 when 10 terrorists from Pakistan had entered Mumbai via the sea route and attacked at multiple places. That incident killed 166 people and more than 300 were injured.

