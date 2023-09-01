Mumbai girl’s wish comes true as Stalin meets her

September 01, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The wish of a schoolgirl from Mumbai came true on Friday, as Chief Minister M.K. Stalin sprung a surprise by meeting her after coming across a social media post by her father.

Mr. Stalin, who was in Mumbai to take part in a meeting of the INDIA bloc of Opposition parties, invited Pranushka and her parents to the hotel where he was staying. The girl’s happiness was evident as she revealed that the Chief Minister had presented books and pens to her. She told the CM that her ambition in life was to become an IAS officer.

Later in the day, Mr. Stalin said in a social media post that he had fulfilled the wish of Pranushka, whom he described as bright and compassionate.

“It pains me to see how the violence in #Manipur has affected even a schoolgirl like her. It’s a stark reminder for those in power to work towards lasting peace and harmony. I wish Pranushka’s dream of becoming an IAS officer comes true,” Mr. Stalin said.

The girl’s father, Venugopal Iyengar, said he was happy that the CM had accepted their request to meet them, that too for over half an hour.