Multiplexes in T.N. unlikely to follow special pricing on ‘National Cinema Day’

The Multiplex Association of India that covers 75% of the exhibition industry recently announced that they would slash ticket prices to ₹75 on September 16 in 4,000 screens across India to celebrate National Cinema Day, but movie fans in Tamil Nadu may still have to pay the full price, thanks to actor Silambarasan.

An official release said, “National Cinema Day will bring together audiences of all ages to enjoy a day at the movies. National Cinema Day celebrates the successful reopening of cinemas and is a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers who made this happen. The Day is also an invitation to those moviegoers who haven’t made it back to a cinema near them, yet.”

While the intention behind the move by PVR Cinemas, Inox, Miraj, Cinepolis, Citypride and others is to encourage people to get to the theatres, the theatres owners of Tamil Nadu said that they would not adhere to the price cut.

The reason being that actor Silambarasan’s much-expected and much-hyped, next, Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kadu, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, is expected to release on September 16.

Sources in the theatre owners’ association said that it would be unviable to slash ticket prices when a much-hyped film is releasing on that day.

“The producer will not be able to recoup the costs if we sell tickets for ₹75. Therefore, we will not be following that recommendation,” said Tiruppur Subramaniam, president, Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners’ and Multiplex Owners’ Association.

Asked if the Association would consider slashing ticket prices at a previous or a later date, Mr. Subramaniam said, “It would be meaningless to do it before September 16 as people wouldn’t come to watch old movies running in theatres just a day before a big movie is releasing. I don’t think it is possible to do it in the multiplexes in Chennai.” The film has been produced by noted educationist, Ishari Ganesh.