Multiple options available for submission of digital life certificate: EPFO

CHENNAI:

12 November 2020 10:57 IST

Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has appealed to the pensioners of the Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995 to avoid a rush for submission of digital life certificate, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per guidelines, Jeevan Praman Patra (life certificate) can be done round the year and will be valid for one year from the date of registration. The pensioners who have been issued pension payment order (PPO) in 2020 need not upload Jeevan Praman Patra till completion of one year, a statement issued by RituRaj Medhi, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, Chennai North and Chennai South, said.

Like the previous years, bank branches can also be contacted for Jeevan Praman Patra registration and pensioners should carry with them the PPO number, Aadhar card and aadhar linked mobile phone, it added.

According to the statement, pensioners can also approach the nearest common service centres for submission of Jeevan Praman Patra.

In addition, the Department of Posts through India Posts Payment Bank has launched door step services for pensioners to submit digital life certificate and pensioners can contact the nearest post office for details.