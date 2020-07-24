Multiple-entry e-passes approved

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday approved, with certain conditions, the grant of multiple-entry monthly e-passes to workers of several companies, including some Japanese firms, for commuting regularly between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam issued a Government Order following requests to the Industries Department by some of the companies for daily inter-State movement of their employees to Sri City, close to Chennai, in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

“E-pass with one-month validity may be given to each applicant company. The company can apply for an extension of the passes after one month if there is a requirement. Only the company must be the applicant and not any individual employee,” the order said.

The companies should make arrangements to transport the employees in dedicated company vehicles, i.e. cars or buses or vans, following physical distancing norms as per the Standard Operating Procedure issued by the State government.

“The requirement for passes for two-wheelers should be kept minimal. In respect of managers/supervisors who want to commute daily from their place of residence in one district to the place of work in another district, monthly passes may be issued by the Collector, in whose jurisdiction the workplace is located, and the same may be renewed on request every month,” the order said.

The Consulate-General of Japan in Chennai and several Japanese companies requested the Industries Department for permission for the movement of essential manpower to neighbouring districts of Andhra Pradesh. Apollo Tyres, too, requested movement of workers to Chittoor district.

The Andhra Pradesh government had accorded permission through the office of the Collectors of Chittoor and Nellore for the inter-State movement of employees from their place of residence in Tamil Nadu, the Industries Department pointed out, while seeking the government’s approval.