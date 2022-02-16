Mullaperiyar: Panneerselvam urges Stalin to safeguard rights of State

February 16, 2022 01:10 IST

Taking exception to the reported recent visit by a delegation of Kerala Government’s representatives to the Mullaperiyar dam, the AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Tuesday, urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to ensure that the neighbouring State’s Ministers and officers did not inspect the dam without the permission of Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Panneerselvam also called upon the Chief Minister to safeguard the rights of the State over the dam.

Advertising

Advertising