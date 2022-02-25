Mullaperiyar dam: T.N. officials sore over non-cooperation of Kerala govt.

They hand over a letter to sub-committee and walk out of meeting

They hand over a letter to sub-committee and walk out of meeting

Expressing concern over “non-cooperation of Kerala Forest Department”, Public Works Department officials from Tamil Nadu demanded the Supreme Court-appointed sub-committee to immediately look into their grievances and reportedly walked out of the meeting on Friday.

The sub-committee, which comprises an official from the Central Water Commission in the rank of Executive Engineer and officials from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, visited Mullaperiyar dam. After inspecting the main dam, Baby dam, shutters, seepage level and the gallery, the sub-committee members held a meeting at Kumuli.

The officials from Tamil Nadu handed over a letter to the sub-committee chairman stating that Kerala PWD and Forest Department officials refused permission to transport construction materials to the dam site.

The officials are understood to have stated in the letter that the Tamil Nadu government had got the approval from the authorities concerned to remove trees and lay roads in the area. However, under some pretext or the other, the Kerala officials denied permission, the officials reportedly said in the meeting and walked out.

In view of COVID-19 guidelines, media persons are not allowed to either visit the dam or interact with the visiting experts.

When The Hindu contacted an official, he declined to comment on the walkout by the Tamil Nadu officials. However, in reply to another query, he said the sub-committee visited the dam and expressed satisfaction over its safety. The last time the sub-committee members visited the dam on November 2, 2021.