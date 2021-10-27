Mullaperiyar dam storage well within permitted level: M.K. Stalin

CHENNAI

27 October 2021 22:36 IST

Writes to Kerala CM on Mullaperiyar

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday wrote to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan saying that the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam was being closely monitored and the current storage was well within the level permitted by the Supreme Court.

“We are already drawing the maximum quantity of water through the tunnel in the Vaigai dam as requested in your letter. Currently 2,300 cusecs of water is being drawn through the tunnel to the Vaigai basin since 8 a.m. today [Wednesday],” Mr. Stalin said. Recently Mr. Vijayan had written to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister urging the State to ensure that the maximum quantity of water is drawn from Mullaperiyar.

The current water level was “well within the storage level permitted” by the Supreme Court in its judgment and was also compliant with the upper rule levels approved by the CWC, Mr. Stalin pointed out. Tamil Nadu was closely monitoring the water level and its officials were in constant touch with the Kerala team.

Mr. Stalin said he had directed the officials to continue to closely monitor the water levels and regulate the outflow accordingly. “In addition, I have specifically asked them to share in advance all the necessary information on water position and release, if any, so that your government can initiate such precautionary measures needed before the release of water.”

On Wednesday, the water level at 9 a.m. was 137.60 feet with an inflow of 2,300 cusecs.

Mr. Stalin added that the Tamil Nadu Government and its people were concerned about the floods and the resultant damages suffered by Kerala and its people in the past 10 days.

“I wish to assure you that we will stand with you during these difficult times and would extend any help that is needed for alleviating the sufferings of the people. In this regard, I have already instructed the Collectors of the border districts of our State to extend all help and ensure the supply of all items needed for flood relief,” Mr. Stalin said.

Appreciating Mr. Vijayan’s letter, the Chief Minister said he wished to reciprocate the sentiments expressed by the former that the historic ties and the cordial relationship between the people of both States needed to be strengthened further. He said “my government will ensure that the interests of both States and our people are well safeguarded.”