Mullaperiyar: AIADMK to hold agitations on Nov 9 in five TN districts

CHENNAI

02 November 2021 15:31 IST

The AIADMK accused the DMK government of submitting to Kerala over the issue of storing water in the dam, and said this was compromising TN’s interests

The AIADMK on Tuesday announced that it would organise agitations in five district headquarters on November 9, to condemn the alleged “indifferent attitude” of the DMK government over storing water in Mullaperiyar dam. Agitations would be organised in Theni, Madurai, Dindigul, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts.

In a joint statement, AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami alleged that whenever the DMK came to power, the rights of the State were compromised due to the party’s selfishness and political pressure.

Advertising

Advertising

“It is condemnable that the DMK government remains a silent spectator when the Supreme Court judgment [over storing water in the Mullaperiyar dam] is being questioned,” the AIADMK leaders said. Only if the water is stored at 152 feet, would remote areas in Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram receive water for irrigation and domestic consumption, they argued.

“Submitting to Kerala government, which has been repeating unfounded claims over Mullaperiyar dam, the Tamil Nadu government raised the sluices with Ministers from Kerala as witnesses,” they alleged and said this act had led to questions over the rights of Tamil Nadu over the dam.

The AIADMK leaders also contended it was the essential duty of the DMK government to be mindful of its duty and act to protect the livelihood of farmers keeping in mind Tamil Nadu’s rights over the sharing of Cauvery water in Palar and in Mullaperiyar dam.