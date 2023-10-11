Mukkombu incident: Stalin promises strict action against those involved in sexual offences against women, children

October 11, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

With several political parties raising the issue of the sexual assault on a minor girl by four police personnel at Mukkombu in Tiruchi district last week, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday told the Assembly that his government would take strict action against the perpetrators.

Responding to a calling attention motion moved by some political parties in the House, Mr. Stalin said a Sub Inspector and three constables involved in the incident had been suspended, arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

“Disciplinary action has been initiated against the police personnel to give them severe punishment. The investigation would be completed soon, and final orders would be issued,” Mr. Stalin said. He further gave an assurance that his government would take strict action against anyone involved in sexual offences against women and children.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami raised the issue in the House and said such incidents should never recur. Congress’ K. Selvaperunthagai also underlined the need for putting an end to such incidents.