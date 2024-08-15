Independence Day: Stalin announces ‘CM’s Pharmacies’ to provide medicines at subsidised rates in T.N.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, during his Independence Day speech on Thursday (August 15, 2024), announced the ‘Mudhalvar Marundhagam’ (Chief Minister’s Pharmacy) scheme aimed at providing generic medicines to citizens at subsidised rates in the State. He said a total of 1,000 such pharmacies will be operational in Tamil Nadu from the day of Pongal, the harvest festival, next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hoisting the national flag on the rampart of Fort St. George in Chennai, Mr. Stalin also announced the ‘Mudhalvarin Kaakkum Karangal’ programme, which extends loans to military personnel up to ₹1 crore to start a business. The aid would include 30 percent capital subsidy and 30 percent interest subsidy, he said.

In light of the devastating landslides that hit Wayanad in Kerala, the Tamil Nadu government would undertake a detailed study to explore the possible impacts of heavy rains in hilly areas in the State, such as those in the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal, Mr. Stalin said.

The CM on Thursday presented the ‘Thagaisal Thamizhar’ award to veteran Congress leader Kumari Ananthan, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam award to ISRO scientist P. Veeramuthuvel, and Kalpana Chawla Award for Courage and Daring Enterprise to nurse A. Sabeena, who rescued people affected in the Wayanad landslides.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.