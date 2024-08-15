ADVERTISEMENT

Independence Day: Stalin announces ‘CM’s Pharmacies’ to provide medicines at subsidised rates in T.N.

Updated - August 15, 2024 12:23 pm IST

Published - August 15, 2024 11:17 am IST

A total of 1,000 ‘Mudhalvar Marundhagam’ or Chief Minister’s Pharmacies will be operational in Tamil Nadu from Pongal festival next year

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin addresses a gathering at Fort St. George, Chennai, after hoisting the national flag at the 78th Independence Day celebrations on Thursday, August 15, 2024 | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, during his Independence Day speech on Thursday (August 15, 2024), announced the ‘Mudhalvar Marundhagam’ (Chief Minister’s Pharmacy) scheme aimed at providing generic medicines to citizens at subsidised rates in the State. He said a total of 1,000 such pharmacies will be operational in Tamil Nadu from the day of Pongal, the harvest festival, next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hoisting the national flag on the rampart of Fort St. George in Chennai, Mr. Stalin also announced the ‘Mudhalvarin Kaakkum Karangal’ programme, which extends loans to military personnel up to ₹1 crore to start a business. The aid would include 30 percent capital subsidy and 30 percent interest subsidy, he said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin hoists the tricolour at Fort St. George, Chennai | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

In light of the devastating landslides that hit Wayanad in Kerala, the Tamil Nadu government would undertake a detailed study to explore the possible impacts of heavy rains in hilly areas in the State, such as those in the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal, Mr. Stalin said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin presents the Kalpana Chawla Award for Courage and Daring Enterprise to nurse A. Sabeena, who risked her life to rescue the victims of the Wayanad landslides | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The CM on Thursday presented the ‘Thagaisal Thamizhar’ award to veteran Congress leader Kumari Ananthan, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam award to ISRO scientist P. Veeramuthuvel, and Kalpana Chawla Award for Courage and Daring Enterprise to nurse A. Sabeena, who rescued people affected in the Wayanad landslides.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US