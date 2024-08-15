GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Independence Day: Stalin announces ‘CM’s Pharmacies’ to provide medicines at subsidised rates in T.N.

A total of 1,000 ‘Mudhalvar Marundhagam’ or Chief Minister’s Pharmacies will be operational in Tamil Nadu from Pongal festival next year

Updated - August 15, 2024 12:23 pm IST

Published - August 15, 2024 11:17 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin addresses a gathering at Fort St. George, Chennai, after hoisting the national flag at the 78th Independence Day celebrations on Thursday, August 15, 2024

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin addresses a gathering at Fort St. George, Chennai, after hoisting the national flag at the 78th Independence Day celebrations on Thursday, August 15, 2024 | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, during his Independence Day speech on Thursday (August 15, 2024), announced the ‘Mudhalvar Marundhagam’ (Chief Minister’s Pharmacy) scheme aimed at providing generic medicines to citizens at subsidised rates in the State. He said a total of 1,000 such pharmacies will be operational in Tamil Nadu from the day of Pongal, the harvest festival, next year.

Hoisting the national flag on the rampart of Fort St. George in Chennai, Mr. Stalin also announced the ‘Mudhalvarin Kaakkum Karangal’ programme, which extends loans to military personnel up to ₹1 crore to start a business. The aid would include 30 percent capital subsidy and 30 percent interest subsidy, he said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin hoists the tricolour at Fort St. George, Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin hoists the tricolour at Fort St. George, Chennai | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

In light of the devastating landslides that hit Wayanad in Kerala, the Tamil Nadu government would undertake a detailed study to explore the possible impacts of heavy rains in hilly areas in the State, such as those in the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal, Mr. Stalin said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin presents the Kalpana Chawla Award for Courage and Daring Enterprise to nurse A. Sabeena, who risked her life to rescue the victims of the Wayanad landslides

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin presents the Kalpana Chawla Award for Courage and Daring Enterprise to nurse A. Sabeena, who risked her life to rescue the victims of the Wayanad landslides | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The CM on Thursday presented the ‘Thagaisal Thamizhar’ award to veteran Congress leader Kumari Ananthan, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam award to ISRO scientist P. Veeramuthuvel, and Kalpana Chawla Award for Courage and Daring Enterprise to nurse A. Sabeena, who rescued people affected in the Wayanad landslides.

Related Topics

health / Independence Day / pharmaceutical / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.