M.Tech and MCA admission based on UG performance at VIT

Vellore Institute of Technology's (VIT) M.Tech and MCA admissions will be based on Bachelor’s (undergraduate) degree performance, instead of entrance exam this year due to the present COVID-19 pandemic scenario.

VIT offers 23 M.Tech. Degree programmes in its Vellore, Chennai, AP and Bhopal campuses in areas such as VLSI design, Embedded Systems, Automotive Electronics, Computer Science Engineering with specialisations. One of the highlights of these programmes is the renowned 9-month internship programme in the industry.

Candidates can apply through VIT’s website www.vit.ac.in. The last date for submitting online application will be June 20, 2020.

Applications submitted already will be kept open for editing, except for e-mail ID and mobile number till June 20, 2020.

GATE-qualified candidates will be accorded priority in admissions. Non-GATE candidates will be admitted based on their academic records (up to pre-final year performance). The admission counselling will be conducted online.

The classes will start on the campus on August 3. Students after completing their Higher Secondary course can directly join VIT’s 5-year integrated programmes in M.Tech and M.Sc. The last date for application will be July 15, as the 12th standard examinations are yet to be completed.

VIT entrance examination is not needed for all the integrated M.Tech and M.Sc. programmes, said a spokesperson from the VIT.