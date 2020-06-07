Tamil Nadu

MTC to ply special for students, teachers from tomorrow

Move aimed to facilitate Class 10 students get their hall tickets

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) is getting special buses ready for facilitating students to get their hall tickets for Class 10 examinations from Monday.

In a press release, it said as the Class 10 public exam was supposed to start from June 15, hall tickets would be issued from June 8 to 13. As the lockdown has been in force from March 24 and no public transport is in operation in the city yet, the MTC has proposed to operate special buses for students and teachers from Monday. MTC would be operating 110 buses in 63 routes covering all parts of the city, to help the students get the hall tickets.

The special buses exclusively to be operated for students and teachers would in all these routes would be pasted with ‘School education department’. The buses would be operated from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

While the transport would be free for students, teachers would have to purchase tickets.

Only 24 persons will be allowed in the bus having a seating capacity of 60 and all commuters should have to wear masks.

